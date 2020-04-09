Sean Penn joins fight against COVID-19, calls for US military to be fully mobilized

Sean Penn is on the crisis frontline as his non-profit helps runs coronavirus test sites.

Penn's NGO, CORE teamed up with the office of Los Angeles Mayor & LA Fire Department.

The Oscar-winner’s NGO runs free drive-through COVID-19 test sites in Los Angeles.

Penn also called for the US military to be fully mobilized to help combat the virus.

Penn said, “On a practical basis, I have been advocating for weeks that the United States military be fully mobilized.” Watch the full video for more details.