NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:56s - Published
NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Sun/clouds are back Friday with highs in the mid- and upper-40s.

Easter weekend look quite cool.

Highs will be below normal with readings around 50 Saturday, but only 40s on Sunday.

Sunday, the chances of rain will increase through the day before going over to a mix/snow by Monday AM.

The normal high is in the 50s.

We'll be watching Sunday night into Monday morning in case the colder air wraps into this system giving the potential of accumulating snow.

Next week looks chilly as well.

