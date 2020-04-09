Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buffalo Strong: Mask maker turns donations into food for the hungry

Buffalo Strong: Mask maker turns donations into food for the hungry

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Buffalo Strong: Mask maker turns donations into food for the hungry

Buffalo Strong: Mask maker turns donations into food for the hungry

It all started with a simple question: Can you make me a mask?

When friends asked Rebecca Blazer to put her sewing skills to use, she stepped up.

One of her friends gave her a donation for the masks, but she didn’t want the money.

That’s when her friend told her to use the cash to pass it forward.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Buffalo Strong: Mask maker turns donations into food for the hungry

COVID 19 AND DEATH.NDURING THIS PANDEMIC, WE HEARDCOUNTLESS STORIES WAS CITY OFGOOD NEIGHBORS IN WESTERN NEWYORK.PEOPLE GOING ABOVE AND BEYONDFOR THEIR COMMUNITY.OLIVIA SHOWS HOW WESTERN NEWYORK, A MASS MAKER IS EMBRACINGTHE SPIRIT AND TURNING DONATIONSINTO FOOD FOR THE HUNGRY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

OliviaProia

Olivia Proia One woman is turning her sewing skills into help for the hungry. @WKBW https://t.co/jTmZgktX9Z 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.