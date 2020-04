Sumitomo Dunlop closing Tonawanda plant for 2 weeks for COVID-19 precautions Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:13s - Published now Sumitomo Dunlop closing Tonawanda plant for 2 weeks for COVID-19 precautions One of Western New York's largest manufacturers is closing its Town of Tonawanda tire-making plant amid fears about community spread of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sumitomo Dunlop closing Tonawanda plant for 2 weeks for COVID-19 precautions THE PHONE.THE SEVEN EYEWITNESS NEWS TEAMGETTING MORE ANSWERS NOW.A LOT OF THE PEOPLE AREWONDERING WHAT IS GOING ON WITHTHE DUM UP HIRE PLANT.IT REMAINED OFF.AND MANY PEOPLE WONDERED WHYTHAT HAPPENED IN THE MIDDLE OFTHE PANDEMIC.THEY ARE NOW REVERSING COURSE.THEY ARE CLOSING THE TIRE PLANTAMID FEARS OFFED COVID 19.MAKER OF DUN LAP TIRES WILL SHUTDOORS FROM APRIL 20TH TO MAY 4THAND POSSIBILITY THAT WOULDEXTEND TO MAY 11TH.IN A MEMO TO THE EMPLOYEESOBTAINED BY THE EYEWITNESS NEWSTEAM.THE COMPANY SAID WE TAKE YOURESSENTIAL BUSINESS SERIOUSLY, WESTRONGLY BELIEVE THAT THETEMPORARY CLOSURE IS THERESPONSIBLE COURSE OF ACTION ANDRIGHT THING TO DO.THE MOVE FAMILIARS REPORTING BYTHE EYE TEAM IN WHICH MULTIPLEEMPLOYEES VOICED CONCERNS WHY ITWOULD NOT SHUT DOWN IN A GLOBALPANDEMIC.THEY VOICED CONCERNS ABOUT THEPLANT STAYING OPEN AND AT A TIMEWHEN PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALSURGE PEOPLE TO STAY HOME ANDAVOID CONTACT WITH OTHERS.THEY STARTED TO LOOK IN THE TIREMAKER AND REPORTING UNSAFE WORKCONDITIONS.THE COMPANY STATED WE RECEIVEINQUIRIES.THERE IS NO POSITIVE RESULT FORCOVID 19 IN BUFFALO.THAT HAS 1300 EMPLOYEES HERE ANDTHE INHOUSE MEDICAL VISITS AREON THE DECLINE..EVENS ARE -- EMPLOYEES ARERELIEVED BUT WONDER WHY THEY





