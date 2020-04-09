Milk issues

Global  

The Dairy industry is suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayfield's leader likens it to the summer season when school is out of session.

More milk and dairy products than demand right now.

But that could change.

Mayfield dairy says they are treating this like summertime.

Production of dairy products is still ongoing and most dairy products are still in demand even if less than before.

Scottie mayfield told us how the dairy industry is coping with kids out of school.

"what we've lost in the school business seems to have moved to the grocery store because those families instead of the children eating at school and the parents eating out at work, they're now at home.

Mayfield says demand for products like milk and ice cream is still stable for now.

Mayfield dairy has also been donating excess milk and dairy products meant for schools and other businesses to food




