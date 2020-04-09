Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Data shows COVID-19 disproportionately affecting African-American community

Data shows COVID-19 disproportionately affecting African-American community

Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Data shows COVID-19 disproportionately affecting African-American community

Data shows COVID-19 disproportionately affecting African-American community

One zip code in Anderson County is expected to have the most cases of COVID-19 in the Upstate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Data shows COVID-19 disproportionately affecting African-American community

REPORTER: THE MOST POPULOUS ZIPCODE ESTIMATED TO BE HIT THEHARDEST BY CORONAVIRUS HERE INTHE UPSTATE.NOW IT IS A FIGHT TO SAVE ASMANY LIVES AS POSSIBLE.THE CITY OF ANDERSON, AT THE TOPOF THE LIST FOR THE MOSTESTIMATED CORONAVIRUS CASES INTHE UPSTATE.THIS ESTIMATION IS BASED ONCURRENT CONFIRMED CASES OFCORONAVIRUS.ANMED HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYINGTHE NEW NUMBERS ARE DAUNTING,BUT THEY’RE READY FOR THECHALLENGE.[SPEAKING SIMULTANEOUSLY]




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackMaxHere

Jack Max RT @DrTJC: Preliminary data shows Black men are disproportionately die from Covid-19 & have historically suffered some of the greatest & gr… 57 minutes ago

pharafina

Pharafina Data suggests COVID-19 disproportionately affecting African Americans - WKYT https://t.co/leGxxfAnsU https://t.co/a0A7tc6tsj 5 hours ago

thedailystar

The Daily Star Minorities are dying disproportionately from COVID-19 than white New Yorkers, according to data from the state. https://t.co/EfAZwTA2Rw 6 hours ago

kilian_roc

Michael Kilian Nationwide and here, communities of color disproportionately harmed by the virus because of underlying conditions a… https://t.co/yrs2Sw27Wd 6 hours ago

PennyAdrian2

Penny Adrian RT @ayanmittra: The emerging national picture shows black Americans disproportionately getting sick and dying from COVID-19. The same trend… 6 hours ago

whetstone_mag

Whetstone Magazine Although it’s early, the evidence is startlingly clear that COVID-19 has been disproportionately lethal for African… https://t.co/YRskt19QX7 6 hours ago

wyffnews4

WYFF News 4 Data shows COVID-19 disproportionately affecting African-American community https://t.co/GUjrYAFl0A 6 hours ago

jlaffargue

jorge laffargue RT @MartinsDav2: The virus has claimed victims from virtually all demographics, including the young and healthy. But data shows black peopl… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.