Claps come for NHS workers outside hospital treating British Prime Minister

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:42s - Published
The NHS clap from St Thomas' Hospital A&E unit in Westminster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stayed in the intensive care unit of the hospital for three nights for coronavirus treatment.

Clap for the NHS workers and carers takes place on Thursdays at 8 pm.

Londoners on Thursday (April 9) saw the third clap for carers during coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of the houses across the road from hospital are clapping from the balconies and windows.

