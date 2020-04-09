Cleaning Company

As positive cases of covd-19 continue to increase each day..

Cleaning businesses are in high demand..

"what we are doing is applying a disinfectant and it is important to hire the right company to do that."

From door knobs... to light switches..

And key boards... every high use surface needs close attention..

Brent thompson, owner of paul davis restoration in starkville..

Says there is a big difference between a normal cleaning and a disinfecting targeting the corona virus.

"a business really needs to have a deep clean done before we come in and apply a disinfectant because the coronavirus likes to live on dirt dust germs like that and so if you walk into a business and it doesn't have a regular cleaning then you will need to deep clean it first before before applying the disinfectant."

Thompson says it's not enough to know what chemicals to use.

You need to know áhowá to them... that's why you call the professionals.

"we have several products that we use and it's really important to hire a company that not only knows the chemical but also knows how to apply to chemical correctly a disinfectant needs to stay on the surface and leave the surface wet for about 10 minute dwell time."

Thompson even walked me through their process ... "here are some of the chemicals we are using to apply the disinfectant we are using.

We've got cases of sanitizing wipes.

We have suits that we all wear our ppe's.

We have our respirators after every job we disinfect them and seal them up.

We've got uvl foggers.

We got air scrubbers.

We've got a chemical dispensing system."

