Duke Energy: Restoring power to all customers could take days

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Duke Energy: Restoring power to all customers could take days

Duke Energy: Restoring power to all customers could take days

Repairing power lines damaged by Wednesday night’s storms could take several days, according to Duke Energy spokeswoman Sally Thelen.

The storms felled or broke 40 wooden poles, which will be replaced by sturdier metal ones in a process that can take up to six hours each time.

