Duke Energy: Restoring power to all customers could take days Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:18s - Published 4 days ago Duke Energy: Restoring power to all customers could take days Repairing power lines damaged by Wednesday night’s storms could take several days, according to Duke Energy spokeswoman Sally Thelen. The storms felled or broke 40 wooden poles, which will be replaced by sturdier metal ones in a process that can take up to six hours each time. 0

Tweets about this Duke Energy @JPowellCarolina I apologize for the inconvenience. We are working on restoring power as quickly and as safely as… https://t.co/g3HJNDtHak 3 hours ago B_ @DukeEnergy Duke Energy did a great job restoring power to the Indy area and surrounding area. We have went a day a… https://t.co/h3AZ8QYSQ0 3 days ago Lucy May Duke Energy: Restoring power to all customers could take more than a day https://t.co/vZtE6e715D 3 days ago The Goodspeed Group RT @CityofWestfield: STORM DAMAGE UPDATE: Duke Energy reports 39 poles down in Westfield. Crews are on the scene. Restoring power will ta… 4 days ago CBS4 Indy RT @AngelaBrauerTV: "Duke Energy reports 39 poles down in Westfield. Crews are on the scene. Restoring power will take significant time —so… 4 days ago Angela Brauer "Duke Energy reports 39 poles down in Westfield. Crews are on the scene. Restoring power will take significant time… https://t.co/5CXY3FpARk 4 days ago Bobby Goddin @monroe_alerts Any idea when Duke Energy is going to start restoring power? Their outage map shows they haven’t rea… https://t.co/f5v5dkeCgh 4 days ago Westfield, Indiana STORM DAMAGE UPDATE: Duke Energy reports 39 poles down in Westfield. Crews are on the scene. Restoring power will… https://t.co/C4xdJZqTGV 5 days ago