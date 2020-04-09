A Snake Of June movie (2002)

A Snake Of June movie trailer HD (2002) - Plot synopsis: A woman is being stalked by a stranger.

His stalking turns to blackmail when he sends her copies of photos of her in an embarrassing position.

Now he controls her and she has to do anything he says.

Anything.

Director: Shin'ya Tsukamoto Writer: Shin'ya Tsukamoto Stars: Asuka Kurosawa, Yûji Kôtari, Shin'ya Tsukamoto