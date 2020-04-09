Global  

The Ghost Who Walks movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An imprisoned criminal rats out his former boss for one last chance to reunite his family and become the father he never was.

Director: Cody Stokes Writers: Ben Bostick, Cody Stokes Stars: Garland Scott, Frank Mosley, Alexia Rasmussen

MDuncan_7

Malik Duncan RT @Lastname_Baker: The Ghost Who Walks on Netflix is a must see for fellow quarantineners‼️ Excellent movie! 23 minutes ago

Lastname_Baker

Jerome Baker Jr. The Ghost Who Walks on Netflix is a must see for fellow quarantineners‼️ Excellent movie! 1 hour ago

RotoPat

Patrick Daugherty My good friend Cody Stokes' movie "The Ghost Who Walks" is now on Netflix. Support independent film with your lates… https://t.co/CUNR1mcYSC 1 hour ago

ShowMeYaTwittes

Huncho Jack If you looking for a good movie on #Netflix watch “A Ghost Who Walks” it’s like #8 trending and this***is fire 🔥 14 hours ago

francomos

Frank Mosley RT @MoneyMakingFraz: Y’all go watch “The ghost Who walks” on Netflix that mf good no it’s not a scary movie 15 hours ago

slimgoodness1

Momo mommy💜🥰 Damn this movie on Netflix made shed a tear 🥴 “The Ghost Who Walks” 17 hours ago

xxxpresidential

“I like it NATHHHYYYY” Another good***movie on Netflix, THE GHOST WHO WALKS😩😩😩😩 this black man 😍😍😍😍 1 day ago

bigjay_3

Big J The ghost who walks was a decent little movie on Netflix 1 day ago

