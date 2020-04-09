Tunnel Vision movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 days ago Tunnel Vision movie Tunnel Vision movie trailer HD - plot Synopsis: In the 1990’s a young, street hustler from the Bay Area, who some knew as "The Gun Man", finds his calling in the music business by promoting concerts, and selling heavy artillery to the biggest Hip-Hop stars in the U.S., but while he accumulates a fortune in promotion and real estate, federal authorities begin sniffing around ... and finally catch up to his organization's illegal activity. Director: Sarah B. Downey Writers: Sarah B. Downey, Antonio Servidio Cast: Gerald "G-Eazy"Gillum Jorg Bierekoven Claude Duhamel Robert Miano Keak Da Sneak David Labrava DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia DJ Direct Sky Ridah Leland Hutton Nilla Da Huzpla 0

