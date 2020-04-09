Tunnel Vision movie trailer HD - plot Synopsis: In the 1990’s a young, street hustler from the Bay Area, who some knew as "The Gun Man", finds his calling in the music business by promoting concerts, and selling heavy artillery to the biggest Hip-Hop stars in the U.S., but while he accumulates a fortune in promotion and real estate, federal authorities begin sniffing around ... and finally catch up to his organization's illegal activity.
Director: Sarah B.
Downey
Writers: Sarah B.
Downey, Antonio Servidio
Cast:
Gerald "G-Eazy"Gillum
Jorg Bierekoven
Claude Duhamel
Robert Miano
Keak Da Sneak
David Labrava
DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia
DJ Direct
Sky Ridah
Leland Hutton
Nilla Da Huzpla