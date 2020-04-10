Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill O'Reilly Defends Incendiary Remark About COVID-19 Victims

Bill O'Reilly Defends Incendiary Remark About COVID-19 Victims

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Bill O'Reilly Defends Incendiary Remark About COVID-19 Victims

Bill O'Reilly Defends Incendiary Remark About COVID-19 Victims

Bill O'Reilly is facing backlash after a comment he made on Fox News host Sean Hannity's radio show.

According to Business insider, the former Fox News host said many people dying from the novel coronavirus "were on their last legs anyway." The Twitterverse didn't take kindly to the remark, where people debunked his claim and called him a "joke." O'Reilly tweeted a defense of his comment on Thursday, accusing Democrats of wanting 'chaos and carnage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.