Bill O'Reilly Defends Incendiary Remark About COVID-19 Victims Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:46s - Published now Bill O'Reilly Defends Incendiary Remark About COVID-19 Victims Bill O'Reilly is facing backlash after a comment he made on Fox News host Sean Hannity's radio show. According to Business insider, the former Fox News host said many people dying from the novel coronavirus "were on their last legs anyway." The Twitterverse didn't take kindly to the remark, where people debunked his claim and called him a "joke." O'Reilly tweeted a defense of his comment on Thursday, accusing Democrats of wanting 'chaos and carnage. 0

