Stanford Blood Center Collecting Plasma From Recovered Coronavirus Patients

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 06:38s - Published
CBSN Bay Area's Maria Medina talks with Dr. Suchi Pandey, the chief medical officer with Stanford Blood Center, about how the center is collecting plasma donations from people who have recovered from coronavirus.

