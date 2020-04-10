Stanford Blood Center Collecting Plasma From Recovered Coronavirus Patients Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 06:38s - Published now Stanford Blood Center Collecting Plasma From Recovered Coronavirus Patients CBSN Bay Area's Maria Medina talks with Dr. Suchi Pandey, the chief medical officer with Stanford Blood Center, about how the center is collecting plasma donations from people who have recovered from coronavirus. 0

