Photographer documents shelter-in-place effects

Jackson photographer captures empty streets during shelter-in-place order

FIRST-HAND.LOOK AT LIFE DURING QUARANTINE.DOWNTOWN JACKSON IS GENERALLYHUSTLING AND BUSTLING AS THESEPICTURES FROM PHOTOGRAPHER JAYJOHNSON SHOW US COVID-19 SHUT ITDOWN AND AS I WAS LEAVING HEADEDHOME ON MONDAY, I JUST NOTICEHOW VACANT AND DESOLATEDOWNTOWN.WHAT BESIDES BEING APHOTOGRAPHER JOHNSON IS ANESSENTIAL EMPLOYEE AND HIS WORKFOR THE CIY OF JACKSON FOR 33YEARS THE IMAGES SHOW.WHAT ARE NORMALLY SOME OF THEBUSIEST CAPITAL CITY STREETSEMPTY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAYTHE SEE IT WITH NO CARS MOVINGNO ONE WALKING.NO, NO ONE WALKING THE DOGSAROUND THE BIKES OR ANYTHINGLIKE THAT.IT WAS JUST IN A STEEL STATE THESTILL OF THE CITY IS ALMOSTEERIE.HE EVEN SHOT PICTURES OF GIBBSSCREEN.DAVID JACKSON STATE THIS TIME OFYEAR.IT WOULD NORMALLY BE FILLED WITHSTUDENTS WHO ARE WINDING DOWNTHE SEMESTER OR PREPARING FORGRADUATION.NOT THIS YEAR CORONAVIRUS CLOSEDJSU AND ALL SCHOOLS ACROSS THESTATE COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIESARE ALSO CANCELED RIGHT NOW.I REALLY THINK IT'S GOD SAYING,OKAY.LET ME SIT YOU ALL DOWN FOR AMINUTE AND SHOW YOU.HOW I CAN WORK.THAT'S WHAT HE'S ACTUALLY DOINGJOHNSON HOPES THE PICTURESREMIND PEOPLE HOW PEACEFULJACKSON CAN BE AND THAT WE WON'TBE DEALING WITH THIS DEADLYVIRUS FOREVER STAY AT HOME STAYOFF THE STREETS.AND AND I THINK WE'LL BE OKAY IN





