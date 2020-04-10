Choque deja un muerto en Chico Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago Choque deja un muerto en Chico Un choque temprano por la mañana dejo a una persona sin vida a varios más heridos. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Choque deja un muerto en Chico Choque temprano por la mañana mato a una persona en el centro de chico. La poliía dice que sucedó justo despés de las cinco de la mañana en la interseccón de broadway y la calle octava. Dos veículos estuvieron involucrados. Uno de los conductores perdó la vida, mientras sus dos pasajeros fueron enviados al hospital. La interseccón estuvo cerrada por algunas horas.





You Might Like

Tweets about this