Choque deja un muerto en Chico

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Un choque temprano por la mañana dejo a una persona sin vida a varios más heridos.

Choque temprano por la mañana mato a una persona en el centro de chico.

La poliía dice que sucedó justo despés de las cinco de la mañana en la interseccón de broadway y la calle octava.

Dos veículos estuvieron involucrados.

Uno de los conductores perdó la vida, mientras sus dos pasajeros fueron enviados al hospital.

La interseccón estuvo cerrada por algunas horas.




