Tendremos una pascua cálida Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 days ago Tendremos una pascua cálida Nos esperan más días soleados y despejados. Veremos temperaturas aumentando hacia el fin de semana 0

Tendremos una pascua cálida El fin de semana estaremos bajo la influencia de un sistema de alta presón. Temperaturas aumentaán hacia los setentas lo que implica un viernes templado. Temperaturas aumentaán hacia el fin de semana. Tendremos un fin de semana de pascua





