Need for local food banks surge

Alicia says: accross the nation families are facing bare cubbards, as more people lose their jobs every week because of covid-19.

Unemployment numbers keep growing and our local food pantry's say they are feeling the weight.

Kim says: out in wolf creek yesterday we typically serve between 60 and 80 i believe we served 140 niki says: we have seen a huge increase about 40% i don't have all the reports from all of our emergency programs yet chris says: this past week compared to the month before we've seen a 30% increase and it's getting busier every day that we're open to distribute boxes many of the families are dealing with sudden unemployment because of covid-19.

Kim says: when they arrive they have such dismay on their face and their comments to me on the phone and in person is that we both lost our jobs yesterday and we've never done this before we don't how this works can you help us in some cases, food shortages at grocery stores are contributing to the problem niki says: the average household has about a weeks worth of food in their cupboard and in some cases they can't put together meals because they don't have certain products that can make those meals work for them all of our local food banks are updating their websites regularly with items they need and how you can get help if you need it.

Alicia says: food banks say the increased need is also met with less people that are able to donate food or money to keep the community fed.

Coming up tonight on newswatch 12 at 6, i talked with our local food banks about the need for donations and how you can help.

Reporting from home,