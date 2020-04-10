Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Need for local food banks surge

Need for local food banks surge

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Need for local food banks surge
Need for local food banks surge
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Need for local food banks surge

Alicia says: accross the nation families are facing bare cubbards, as more people lose their jobs every week because of covid-19.

Unemployment numbers keep growing and our local food pantry's say they are feeling the weight.

Kim says: out in wolf creek yesterday we typically serve between 60 and 80 i believe we served 140 niki says: we have seen a huge increase about 40% i don't have all the reports from all of our emergency programs yet chris says: this past week compared to the month before we've seen a 30% increase and it's getting busier every day that we're open to distribute boxes many of the families are dealing with sudden unemployment because of covid-19.

Kim says: when they arrive they have such dismay on their face and their comments to me on the phone and in person is that we both lost our jobs yesterday and we've never done this before we don't how this works can you help us in some cases, food shortages at grocery stores are contributing to the problem niki says: the average household has about a weeks worth of food in their cupboard and in some cases they can't put together meals because they don't have certain products that can make those meals work for them all of our local food banks are updating their websites regularly with items they need and how you can get help if you need it.

Alicia says: food banks say the increased need is also met with less people that are able to donate food or money to keep the community fed.

Coming up tonight on newswatch 12 at 6, i talked with our local food banks about the need for donations and how you can help.

Reporting from home,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mo_dombrowski

Maureen (Mo)🆘 RT @annedeuceofcups: Please, if you're in the position to help, donate to your local food banks & if you're healthy & able, give a little t… 40 seconds ago

annedeuceofcups

Anne C 💕 Love is Love 💕 Please, if you're in the position to help, donate to your local food banks & if you're healthy & able, give a littl… https://t.co/AWz76roRac 2 minutes ago

Ninaberry

Nina Berry Sorry to see that so many are in need & sent them a few $$. So grateful for the food banks. If you can, find your l… https://t.co/PvOBfKYMHs 11 minutes ago

TofaloMonica

Sandra Monica Tofalo RT @zabouartist: “Dali” & “In Art We Trust” Some original sketches are now available on my shop: https://t.co/59LbVMEvaY 20% of any online… 14 minutes ago

TofaloMonica

Sandra Monica Tofalo RT @zabouartist: Sketching. Stay hopeful. 🖌✨ Some original sketches are now available on my shop: https://t.co/H6YREMj5re 20% of any onlin… 15 minutes ago

LisaHalverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt I spent much of the past couple days digging into the reasons behind this crisis within a crisis, the existing gaps… https://t.co/SrrkH6sh9k 37 minutes ago

MEEKSVS

Michau van Speyk RT @ODSPAction: To survive we need rent cancelled & #BasicIncome, people on soc assistance say: "While most Cdns are struggling under #COV… 45 minutes ago

lastnametaco

terry sullivan RT @vincentdonofrio: ACTORS&WRITERS couple up for FOOD BANKS. ⁦@brothersriedell⁩ Wrote this. Your turn my peers. https://t.co/6UtNxtAMUW h… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.