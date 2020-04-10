More auto insurance companies offering refunds

Insurance companies - are offering- customers refunds.- that tops our look at consumer- - - - news.

- big name insurance companies ar- following the - lead of allstate... which - announced 600-million dollars - in refunds to its customers - earlier this week.- now progressive customers will- be credited 20- - percent of their april and may- auto insurance premiums.- that's about one-billion dollar- customers will- save.

- geico and travelers insurance - are also offering - credits to their customers who- are staying home...