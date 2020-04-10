Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More auto insurance companies offering refunds

More auto insurance companies offering refunds

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
More auto insurance companies offering refunds
More auto insurance companies are offering customers refunds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More auto insurance companies offering refunds

Insurance companies - are offering- customers refunds.- that tops our look at consumer- - - - news.

- big name insurance companies ar- following the - lead of allstate... which - announced 600-million dollars - in refunds to its customers - earlier this week.- now progressive customers will- be credited 20- - percent of their april and may- auto insurance premiums.- that's about one-billion dollar- customers will- save.

- geico and travelers insurance - are also offering - credits to their customers who- are staying home...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Josiesmema

ShirleyAnnLake @NJMIns More auto insurance companies join Allstate and plan to return premiums during coronavirus crisis -… https://t.co/1WdjpR7Oos 14 minutes ago

FinTechZoom

FintechZoom New article: "More auto insurance companies join Allstate and plan to return premiums during coronavirus crisis" ha… https://t.co/PDnVHs58WN 33 minutes ago

PennLive

PennLive.com More auto insurance companies join Allstate and plan to return premiums during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/M3uZYIO8ZY 51 minutes ago

MarkPinnix

Doc Holliday RT @SurfPHX: 🚙💨....🚗💨 📍More auto insurance companies join Allstate and plan to return premiums during coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/NbK… 2 hours ago

SurfPHX

🌴🌸 elle 🌸🌴 🚙💨....🚗💨 📍More auto insurance companies join Allstate and plan to return premiums during coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/NbKYLarMwD 2 hours ago

SauconSource

Saucon Source More auto insurance companies join Allstate and plan to return premiums during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/gEcI79VtoY 2 hours ago

KPMueller

Karin Price Mueller More auto insurance companies join #Allstate and plan to return premiums during #coronavirus crisis #carinsurance… https://t.co/H6Gtg3n6Gu 2 hours ago

Scooterissima

Scooterissima🇨🇦🌎 RT @robferguson1: NEW: Finance Minister @RodPhillips01 suggests auto insurance companies should be more "pro-active" in offering rebates be… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.