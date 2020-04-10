Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bar Owner Takes Down Money Stapled To Walls And Ceilings To Pay Employees

Bar Owner Takes Down Money Stapled To Walls And Ceilings To Pay Employees

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Bar Owner Takes Down Money Stapled To Walls And Ceilings To Pay Employees

Bar Owner Takes Down Money Stapled To Walls And Ceilings To Pay Employees

A Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees during the COVID-19 pandemic is proving a dollar bill can go a long way.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Bar Owner Takes Down Money Stapled To Walls And Ceilings To Pay Employees During Coronavirus Crisis… https://t.co/3rgYwb4WYH 18 minutes ago

LovingJeeps

. RT @KDKA: INCREDIBLE KINDNESS: A bar owner, struggling to pay her employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to take the dollar bills… 2 hours ago

BintFulana

Nameless RT @CBSSacramento: Bar Owner Takes Down Money Stapled To Walls And Ceilings To Pay Employees During Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/1RcTCyZ… 2 hours ago

courtney52501

J. Courtney A Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees during the COVID-19 pandemic is proving a dollar bill can go a… https://t.co/rK0m50iLcx 2 hours ago

CBSSacramento

CBS Sacramento CBS13 Bar Owner Takes Down Money Stapled To Walls And Ceilings To Pay Employees During Coronavirus Crisis… https://t.co/W9W651ZMst 3 hours ago

zephbe

Idella Sherrod RT @cwphilly: TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (CBS Local) — A Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees during the COVID-19 pandemic is proving a… 4 hours ago

HeatherLang24

Heather Lang RT @PGHTodayLive: INCREDIBLE KINDNESS: A bar owner, struggling to pay her employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to take the dolla… 4 hours ago

heraisthekey

TinaBobinaBananafana RT @GoodDaySac: Bar Owner Takes Down Money Stapled To Walls And Ceilings To Pay Employees During Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/dU4XBDsytQ 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.