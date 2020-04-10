First Responder Award

Global  

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
This month we're thanking all first responders who are out on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fully appreciate first responders before, we definitely do now.

They are all on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

Here's news 12's bill mitchell.

Since 2016 news 12 has been honoring the hundreds of men and woman here in the tri-state area that you normally meet on one of your worst days.

These highly trained first responders come quickly when we are victims of crime..or in a motor vehicle accident...when our homes are on fire....or when we are hurt or sick.

Along with the unofficial first responders ...the doctors and nurses who are also on the front lines ...these public servants are also our neighbors.

We can't single out any one person these days.

So, from news 12, wettermark-keith ...we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Bill- in chattanooga, bill mitchell news 12 now if you'd like to nominate a first responder, you can call us, or send an email to news at wdef dot com.

