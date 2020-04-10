WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Will obesity make Alabama's coronavirus numbers rise?

Global  

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
>> dan shaffer: do you anticipate alabama's number of patients increasing because of the overall health of residents, obesity and things like not having health insurance?

>> dr. hassoun: i can tell you i expect to increase the people would not follow the social distancing that has been advised and recommended.

Yes, those who is at risk of the virus getting c complication like oh piece city, diabetes, heart disease, yes, definitely they will be at higher risk.

But i think we can definitely control it if people follow the social distancing.




