Dine-in ban becomes indefinite, restaurants trying to find ways to stay open

She talked to two restaurants today about what this means for their businesses moving forward.

This ban first went into effect almost a month ago.

It's caused some restaurants to make changes.

Like focusing more on social media than before.

Restaurants in oregon can only make food if it's heading out the door.

Iv as a resturant we didn't do delivery before, so that was kind of a new challenge gary we found other places doing more and more deliveries so we added delivery within a week.

Three weeks into this dine in ban.

Owners are finding what works and what doesn't.

Gary that was kind of the process.

Just try to keep it going.

Try to keep the doors open.

For gary allen the co-owner of oak tree northwest bar and grill.

It was being more active on social media.

And knocking on doors.

Gary some of the employees and myelf.

We've dropped off to go menus through various neighborhoods.

Which turned out to be a huge success.

Gary we got a lot of direct, immediate response from that like same day orders.

That kind of thing.

Ivann we are trying to be more active of social media.

Trying to let people know that we are open.

The owner of breadboard, ivan thui says most of his regulars are in the at risk age group.

So he made dropping off food easy.

Literally just dropping it at the door.

Ivan we don't have any signing pens or anything like that.

So it's all contactless now.

Both restaurants are going to keep doing what they are doing.

Despite the new indefinite ban.

Gary you know if business drops off too much obviously things could change.

You can't ever rule that out.

You know there's a loan program out there that we are trying to get.

I know a lot of other businesses are trying to do as well.

That will help us through it.

Ivan from our regulars they defintely come in still.

Trying to support us, buying giftcards.

That really does support us.

And we want all of our employees, customers to be safe.

That's all that we really want.

The owner of breadboard says luckily he hasn't had to lay off or furlough any of his workers.

Some of them are in high school.

So they cut back their own hours to allow the people to work that really need the money.

