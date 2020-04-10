Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trials Using TB Vaccine Against COVID-19 Underway

Trials Using TB Vaccine Against COVID-19 Underway

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trials Using TB Vaccine Against COVID-19 Underway

Trials Using TB Vaccine Against COVID-19 Underway

Researchers have begun investigating the use of a tuberculosis vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

Trials of the vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, or BCG, are currently underway in the Netherlands and Australia.

According to UPI, additional studies are scheduled to start in Africa in the coming weeks.

The well-known vaccine has been used since the1920s and is in high demand across the globe.

Researchers in the Netherlands have started recruiting healthcare workers, who are at high risk for COVID-19.

The results of the trials are still months away.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.