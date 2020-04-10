Trials Using TB Vaccine Against COVID-19 Underway

Researchers have begun investigating the use of a tuberculosis vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

Trials of the vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, or BCG, are currently underway in the Netherlands and Australia.

According to UPI, additional studies are scheduled to start in Africa in the coming weeks.

The well-known vaccine has been used since the1920s and is in high demand across the globe.

Researchers in the Netherlands have started recruiting healthcare workers, who are at high risk for COVID-19.

The results of the trials are still months away.