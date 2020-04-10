'Saturday Night Live' To Air Remotely Produced Show This Weekend

The late-night show sketch “Saturday Night Live” is returning to TV this weekend with a remotely produced show.
According to Reuters, NBC confirmed the announcement on Thursday.
The popular satirical show stopped production in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The remote broadcast episode will feature original content from “Saturday Night Live” cast members.
The episode will also include the regular “Weekend Update” segment.
“Saturday Night Live" has been a pop culture phenomenon in the United States since 1975.