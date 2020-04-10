'Saturday Night Live' To Air Remotely Produced Show This Weekend Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 hour ago 'Saturday Night Live' To Air Remotely Produced Show This Weekend The late-night show sketch “Saturday Night Live” is returning to TV this weekend with a remotely produced show. According to Reuters, NBC confirmed the announcement on Thursday. The popular satirical show stopped production in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak. The remote broadcast episode will feature original content from “Saturday Night Live” cast members. The episode will also include the regular “Weekend Update” segment. “Saturday Night Live" has been a pop culture phenomenon in the United States since 1975. 0

Tweets about this Anita Nelam RT @ditzkoff: NBC says Saturday Night Live will air new content this weekend: "Material will be produced remotely as 'SNL' practices soci… 13 seconds ago LiberalPaul No material to work with. https://t.co/0wjEdeAvbg 21 seconds ago Denis McNamara RT @DylanByers: #Break: “Saturday Night Live” will be *live* this weekend. Skits will be produced remotely and will include “Weekend Update… 1 minute ago Beatrice_robyn RT @CNN: After going dark because of the coronavirus pandemic, "Saturday Night Live" will be back this weekend with new original content th… 2 minutes ago Beatrice_robyn RT @nytimes: "SNL" will return this weekend, NBC said, with a new episode "produced remotely as 'SNL' practices social distancing" https://… 4 minutes ago The Notorious Basement RT @NBCNews: SNL will be back this weekend with remotely produced content at its usual Saturday time slot. https://t.co/XCKqjCe1ZA - @Dylan… 5 minutes ago Lori RT @people: SNL Is Returning This Weekend with a Remotely Produced Episode Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/wNMTRlhtVS 5 minutes ago Paulie R Nelson RT @JoeDeVitoComedy: Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with a remotely produced show; still won't be remotely funny 6 minutes ago