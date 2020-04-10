Global  

Station 19 S03E13 Dream a Little Dream of Me

Station 19 3x13 "Dream a Little Dream of Me" Season 3 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - Vic rallies the crew to pose for a calendar photo shoot that will support a good cause.

Meanwhile, Emmett comes clean to Ben and Sullivan, and shows Andy a softer side on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing Thursday, April 16th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

