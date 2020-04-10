A local sign business is looking to the future after it held a promotion giving away free banners.

Global  

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Sign art etc made the 'carry-out' and 'still open' signs for restaurants and business around the greater lafayette area.

Operations manager jeff ward said his company did so well they actually made an addditional 20 signs for 20 bucks a piece.

As we previously reported the giveaway started march 23rd.

Within 2 days the allotment of signs were already made and shipped out or picked up by local businesses.

Ward says he and his employees were grateful to help.

When we realized this was a unique opportunity for us to hel then it just seemed liek ti was the obvious thing to do and we were happy to do it.

Ward says he received several phone calls from community members thanking him for the gesture.

He says sign art etc is thinking about holding another promotion once this pandemic ends.




