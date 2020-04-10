Buildings and landmarks around the country went blue Thursday night to honor essential workers durin

Honor essential workers during the pandemic.

You're taking a live look at the tippecanoe county courthouse in downtown lafayette.

It is participating in the #lightitblue movement supporting everyone on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 150 major sports and entertainment venues, national landmarks, and historic buildings from coast-to-coast are taking part.

Tippecanoe county commissioner tom murtaugh says the courthouse will be lit in blue until sunrise.

New