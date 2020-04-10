Buildings and landmarks around the country went blue Thursday night to honor essential workers durin

Global  

Buildings and landmarks around the country went blue Thursday night to honor essential workers during the pandemic.

Honor essential workers during the pandemic.

You're taking a live look at the tippecanoe county courthouse in downtown lafayette.

It is participating in the #lightitblue movement supporting everyone on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 150 major sports and entertainment venues, national landmarks, and historic buildings from coast-to-coast are taking part.

Tippecanoe county commissioner tom murtaugh says the courthouse will be lit in blue until sunrise.

