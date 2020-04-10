FRANKE PARK ELEMENTARY GETS EASTER BUNNY SURPRISE

At anytime students were expecting breakfast and lunches from f-w-c-s volunteers when they pulled up to franke park elementary today.

But they were in for a big surprise.

One that hops.

Has a tail.

And has big ears... fox 55's mallory beard caught up with some of the students to see what lit up their faces for the rest of the day.

Hunter currall visited franke park elementary today for lunch but left with an unexpected present.a gift from the easter bunny"i get to see the easter bunny slash principal.

I'm trying not to say that out loud because my little brother ."

The bunny better known as doctor h hopped from car to car delivering a little magic to students stuck at home.

Hunter currall// student "my brother kinda likes the easter bunny."

Doctor h put a special easter box together filled with candy and end of semester learning material for the students.

Dr. h "in the box we have some treats for our kiddos because they've been working really hard even though school is not in session."

Keeping the spirit of easter alive one student at a time.

Dr. h "we truly are 'fort-wonderful.'

So, hopefully we're going to hop toward the day when corona is in the past.

So happy easter to everybody."

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.

Churches and allen county residents are encouraged to ring bells at noon on easter sunday.the allen county commissioners says most churches in the county won't hold public services because of the state's stay at home order.the commissioners say the hope is that the act of ringing a bell will help people to remain physically distant but still be united.

Again you're asked to ring bells at noon