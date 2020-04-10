Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Severe Storms, Strong Winds Knock Out Power In Parts Of Maryland

Severe Storms, Strong Winds Knock Out Power In Parts Of Maryland

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Severe Storms, Strong Winds Knock Out Power In Parts Of Maryland
As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 15,000 BGE customers in Maryland are without power.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karlamsalinas

K 🌞 RT @krgv: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 11:00 p.m. for Starr and Hidalgo Counties. Severe storms could move east into west… 4 minutes ago

Monsterbuddy__

Monsterbuddy RT @WeatherNation: WHOA!😱 Check out the severe storms that went through Jarrell, Texas on Friday! These storms did cause damage in the are… 12 minutes ago

WeatherNation

WeatherNation WHOA!😱 Check out the severe storms that went through Jarrell, Texas on Friday! These storms did cause damage in th… https://t.co/Q18nsAHsYM 24 minutes ago

ChrisJosephNoya

Chris Joseph Noya RT @NOAASatellites: #GOESEast is watching a strong #ColdFront moving through the Southern & Eastern U.S. that will bring a risk of severe t… 47 minutes ago

SandiShochat

Sandi Shochat RT @BillericaWX: Watch for some storms, some possibly strong to severe, producing heavy rain and gusty winds today. Dry this weekend with m… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.