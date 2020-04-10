Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Unemployment reboots system to fix issues

Unemployment reboots system to fix issues

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Unemployment reboots system to fix issues

Unemployment reboots system to fix issues

Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have filed for unemployment in the past few weeks, which crashed the Department of Labor's online system.

New York State is rebooting its service to help people who are now without a job.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Unemployment reboots system to fix issues

ALERT WEATHER, THIS IS 7EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 11.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ali2e

Ali Touhey Unemployment reboots system to fix issues https://t.co/CxKG6SNCa1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.