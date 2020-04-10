Mount de Sales baseball star Kobe Butts headed to Alcorn State University

C1 3 b13 i'm giving him a shoutout next in sports ... welcome back.

Mount de sales baseball star kobe butts may have had his senior season canceled because of the corona- virus outbreak ... but trust me, his future is still extremely bright ... kobe is heading to alcorn state on a baseball scholarship once he graduates ... in his junior year ... he batted .347, smacked 2 homers with 21 r-b-i's ... he was also named 1st team all-region ... through 12 games as a senior... his batting average jumped to .357 ... he had 16 rbi's and his on-base percentage was .488 ... kobe was also named southeast region honorable mention ... here's kobe on why he picked alcorn state ... :01-:06 they have great programs for their student athletes to succeed, and, you know, like, they preach academics, and that's a big thing for me because i want to be successful whether it's in baseball or not.

And, they have a lot of athletes that's got 4.0 and stuff like that, and you know, i want to be like that that's a smart young man with a good head on his shoulders ... but in terms of baseball ... kobe ... how does alcorn fit your playing style?

:01-:06 i would say they fit my playing style because it's not all about winning, winning, winning.

It's about developing and getting people better.

And you know, regardless of what your aspirations are sure you want to be the best athlete you want to be, and i feel like they fit me in that category because i do want to be the