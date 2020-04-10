Police Hold Standoff In Carrollton After Suspect Fires Gun Off Balcony Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 week ago Police Hold Standoff In Carrollton After Suspect Fires Gun Off Balcony Police in Carrollton are holding a standoff with a suspect after he fired a gun off a balcony. 0

