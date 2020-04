DUI cases on the rise in Treasure Coast during coronavirus pandemic

IMPACTING AREA CRIME TRENDS.CONTACT 5 INVESTIGATOR MERRISBADCOCK SPOKE WITH OFFICIALSON THE TREASURE COAST WHO SAYWITHOUT A DOUBT DUI ARRESTSARE ON THE RIS<< WITH MOST BUSINESSES LOCKEDUP SOME FOLKS ARE TURNING TOANOTHER FORM OF ENTERTAINMENT.SNYDER 13;17;46 WE SEE IT ALLTHE TIME, WHEN PEOPLE AREUNDER PRESSURE FOR ANYTHING IFTHEY HAVE A PROBLEM WITHALCOHOL IT WILL GET WORSE.MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF WILLIAMSNYDER SAYS HIS DEPUTIES HAVESEEN AN INCREASE IN DUIARRESTS SINCE THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC BROKE LAST MONTH.SNYDER 13;18;50 I THINK DUIARREST ARE GOING UP BECAUSEPEOPLE HAVE LESS OPTIONS TO GOOUT, AND DO WHAT THEY ARE USEDTO DOING.

SNYDER 13;19;22PRIOR TO THE COVID SITUATION,IF SOMEONE WENT TO A LOUNGE,BAR, HAD A FEW DRINKS, THEYWOULD HAVE A DESIGNATED DRIVERSNYDER 13;19;32 NOW THEY AREDRINKING ON THEIR OWN ANDTHEY'RE NOT WITH THEIR FRIENDSAT THE STATE ATTORNEY'SOFFICE... BAKKEDAHL 11;02;11THAT ONE IS A MORE INTERESTINGQUESTION: WHY IS THATHAPPENING?

CHIEF ASSISTANTSTATE ATTORNEY TOM BAKKEDAHLSAYS DUI ARRESTS HAVE GONE UPACROSS THE ENTIRE CIRCUIT.

INPART BECAUSE OF THE STAY ATHOME ORDER.

BAKKEDAHL 11;02;24YOU NOTICE A SIGNIFICANTDECLINE IN TRAFFIC BAKKEDAHL11;02;33 SO IF YOU'RE OUT ANDYOU'RE DRIVING AROUND ANDYOU'RE IMPAIRED, YOU STICK OUTLIKE A SORE THUMB.

BAKKEDAHL11;02;40 AND YOU'RE MORELIKELY TO GET CAUGHT.

DATAFROM THE STATE ATTORNEYSOFFICE SHOWS: FROM MARCH 6 TOAPRIL 6, YEAR OVER YEAR, DUIARRESTS HAVE GONE UP 21PERCENT ACROSS THE 19THJUDICIAL CIRCUIT.

THATINCLUDES MARTIN, ST.

LUCIE,INDIAN RIVER AND OKEECHOBEECOUNTIES.

AND WHILE ARRESTSARE SOMETHING YOU CAN MEASUREYOU CAN'T PUT A PRICE ON LIFE.BAKKEDAHL 11;03;00 THE IMPACTIT HAS ON SAFETY PUBLIC SAFETYAND HUMAN LIFE, YOU REALLYCAN'T QUANTIFY IT.

MERRISBADCOCK, WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.