Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FBI Warns Of Zoom Bombing Attacks

FBI Warns Of Zoom Bombing Attacks

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
FBI Warns Of Zoom Bombing Attacks
FBI Warns Of Zoom Bombing Attacks
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FBI Warns Of Zoom Bombing Attacks

New information.

With the stay at home order forcing many of us to work from home, meeting by video conference has become the new normal.

But with all that online communication, the f-b-i is warning people to be aware of a practice known as "zoom bombing."

Waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us live to explain what zoom bombing is.... and how cyber security experts say you can protect yourself.

"zoom bombing" happens during a video conference call, through a program like zoom, when someone breaks into the conversation.

It can be as innocuous as making noise to disrupt the conversation.

Or, like with one man i spoke to, it can be much more sinister.

Rocky dale davis, comedian they put up a pornographic image, very disturbing and they started yelling racial slurs really loudly.

Comedian rocky dale davis says he was in a zoom chat with about 50 or so fans when the attack happened tuesday.

The brookwood, alabama, native says he was upset his fans had to experience something like that.

Rocky dale davis, comedian obviously, i didn't do it, but i'm the one that set up this room for them to come in and it just reflected badly on me.

Chuck speaks, vp economic development, cyber huntsville it's one of those things that if you're not used to the tool or you don't use the tool pretty regularly, there are some things that you do need to keep in mind.

Chuck speaks is the vice president of economic development for cyber huntsville.

He says so-called "zoom bombing" isn't specific to zoom, but got the name because the app is so popular.

Chuck speaks, vp economic development, cyber huntsville some other platforms, such as webex, had these exact same phenomenon or issues.

If you had the public url, then anyone could join.

While cyber security experts i spoke with say you should feel confident using video platforms like zoom, there are some best practices for keeping yourself safe.

Don't widely publish your meeting id.

Create a password for your meeting and only share that with those who are invited.

And set up a virtual waiting room for your guests so you know everyone who is entering the conversation.

Cyber intelligence company sentar says a better way to think about zoom bombing is less of a hack of the program and moreso imperfect setups.

Daniel lambert, vp of land, air and space, sentar




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CyberSecCare

CyberSecurityBot 🤖 RT @prolucid: Something to be aware of: The @FBI has warned about "Zoom-Bombing" attacks on #VideoConferences. Details and prevention str… 14 hours ago

amyburli

ameeeebeeee 😇🇺🇸🙏🏼 RT @TruNews: The FBI is warning that video teleconferencing platforms, particularly Zoom, are ripe for hacking attacks. https://t.co/c4uP2j… 5 days ago

TruNews

TruNews™ The FBI is warning that video teleconferencing platforms, particularly Zoom, are ripe for hacking attacks. https://t.co/c4uP2jXb0L 5 days ago

KiyaHeike

Kevin Groves Cool! #infosec #security #iot https://t.co/yiB799uL9v 1 week ago

MobileHelix

LINK App - Work anywhere, securely "FBI Warns of Ongoing Zoom-Bombing Attacks on Video Meetings" The top posts in this week's #legaltech newsletter c… https://t.co/JVIhzrqYt1 1 week ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @attcyber: Zoom video attacks on the rise - see government warning for more information https://t.co/1QNm6GetuO @bleepincomputer #cybers… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.