FBI Warns Of Zoom Bombing Attacks

With the stay at home order forcing many of us to work from home, meeting by video conference has become the new normal.

But with all that online communication, the f-b-i is warning people to be aware of a practice known as "zoom bombing."

"zoom bombing" happens during a video conference call, through a program like zoom, when someone breaks into the conversation.

It can be as innocuous as making noise to disrupt the conversation.

Or, like with one man i spoke to, it can be much more sinister.

Rocky dale davis, comedian they put up a pornographic image, very disturbing and they started yelling racial slurs really loudly.

Comedian rocky dale davis says he was in a zoom chat with about 50 or so fans when the attack happened tuesday.

The brookwood, alabama, native says he was upset his fans had to experience something like that.

Rocky dale davis, comedian obviously, i didn't do it, but i'm the one that set up this room for them to come in and it just reflected badly on me.

Chuck speaks, vp economic development, cyber huntsville it's one of those things that if you're not used to the tool or you don't use the tool pretty regularly, there are some things that you do need to keep in mind.

Chuck speaks is the vice president of economic development for cyber huntsville.

He says so-called "zoom bombing" isn't specific to zoom, but got the name because the app is so popular.

Chuck speaks, vp economic development, cyber huntsville some other platforms, such as webex, had these exact same phenomenon or issues.

If you had the public url, then anyone could join.

While cyber security experts i spoke with say you should feel confident using video platforms like zoom, there are some best practices for keeping yourself safe.

Don't widely publish your meeting id.

Create a password for your meeting and only share that with those who are invited.

And set up a virtual waiting room for your guests so you know everyone who is entering the conversation.

Cyber intelligence company sentar says a better way to think about zoom bombing is less of a hack of the program and moreso imperfect setups.

