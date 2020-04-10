Make your own disinfectant wipes

Forecast is next.

Coronavirus disinfectant wipes are flying off store shelves... but you can make your own wipes at home using some household items. earlier this week?

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson showed you how to make a cd?approved diluted bleach solution... now she's showing you how to turn that solution into d?i?

Yourself wipes.

Take a look.

< to make homemade disinfectant wipes, all you need is a cleaned out container, i have folgers container, a roll of paper towels, bleach and water.

To start, obviously my paper towels are not going to fit in this container so i'm going to mark on the sides where i need to cut it.

And you need to remove the cardboard tube inside the paper towels, so i'm going to use scissors to cut it.

Im also going to cut the roll in half across the lines that i drew.

Once you have cut your paper towels in half and removed the center cardboard, put it in the container and set it off to the side for now.

The cdc formula for a proper diluted bleach solution is 5 tablespoons or 1/3 c of water per gallon.

I have a 30.5 ounce container her, so i filled up 30.5 ounces of water, and i did the math ahead of time and i need just over one tablespoon of bleach.

But i only have a teaspoon at my house, so i need about 4 teaspoons.

Grab your canister with the paper towels inside, and pour that water over it until the paper towels are fully saturated.

When you're ready to use one, pull it out of the center and use it as a wipe.

> having gone through the exercises, annalise thinks it's just as easy to make the homemade disinfectant spray?

And simply use a paper towel to wipe the stuff up.