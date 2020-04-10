Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Surveillance video released of suspect vehicles

Surveillance video released of suspect vehicles

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Surveillance video released of suspect vehicles
Surveillance video released of suspect vehicles
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Surveillance video released of suspect vehicles

VIDEO IN RELATION TOA SHOOTING...TAKE A LOOK....THIS IS A VIDEO OFTHE VEHICLESINVESTIGATORS ARELOOKING FOR....IT HAPPENED ONMARCH 20TH AROUND1:10PM... NEARQUINCY AND DOTYSTREET.HERE IS A CLOSERLOOK AT THOSEVEHICLES INVOLVED.POLICE ARE ASKINGANYONE WHO HASINFORMATION ABOUTTHESE VEHICLES... ORTHE SHOOTINGCONTACT THE GREENBAY POLICEDEPARTMENTFOR MORE DETAILSGO TO OUR WEBSITE -N-B-C 26 DOT COM.NOW AN UPDATE TOA STORY WE FIRSTBROUGHT YOU LAST




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.