Illinois Surpasses 16,000 Coronavirus Cases, 500 Deaths Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 days ago Illinois Surpasses 16,000 Coronavirus Cases, 500 Deaths While Illinois has seen an additional 1,344 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 66 more deaths in the past day, Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the coronavirus curve is headed in the right direction. 0

