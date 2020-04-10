Global  

Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting in northwest part of town

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Vegas police investigate deadly shooting in northwest part of town Thursday morning.

IT HAPPENED NEAR LAKE MEAD ANDRAMPART AROUND 9:30.AT SOME POINT THIS MORNING THEVICTIM ENGAGED IN ATRANSACTION ON THE APP OFFERUP.DURING THAT TRANSACTION, THREEPEOPLE SHOWED UP AT THERESIDENCE.OFFICERS SAY IT'S NOT CLEAR IFTHE VICTIM WAS BUYING ORSELLINGTHE LAP TOP...OR IF THE PEOPLE HE WAS TRADINGWITH ARE CONNECTED TO THEHOMICIDE.THEY'RE ASKING ANYONE WITHINFORMATION TO CALL POLICE.




