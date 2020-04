One-way aisles at Albertsons HAVE BEEN IN FOR A SURPRISE --ASTHE WAY CUSTOMERS ARE NOWSUPPOSED TO MOVE AROUNDTHOSE STORES HAS CHANGED...CAUTION TAPE AND STICKERS ON THEFLOOR OF A LOCALALBERTSON'S NOW GUIDE SHOPPERSON A ONE-WAY PATHTHROUGH THE STORE...IN AN OFFICIALS STATEMENT FROMALBERTSON'S THEY SAID THEYTOOK STEPS THIS WEEK TOIMPLEMENT THE NEXT PHASE OFMEASURES TO ESTABLISH SOCIALDISTANCING FOR THE SAFETY OFCUSTOMERS AND ASSOCIATES.THIS INCLUDES HAVING STORESPLACE DIRECTIONAL ARROWS ON THEFLOORS TO PROMOTE ONE-WAY FOOTTRAFFIC THROUGH STORES,INCLUDING UP AND DOWN AISLES.THIS IS IN ADDITION TO DECALSALREADY ON THE FLOORMARKING OFF 6-FOOT SPACES AT THECHECKSTANDSAND OTHER AREAS THAT CAN CAUSELINES TO FORM LIKE THE DELI,BAKERY, MEAT, SEAFOOD, ANDPHARMACY DEPARTMENTS.STAYING HOME IS NECESSARY BUTCAN BE HARD TO DO.... ESPECIALLY