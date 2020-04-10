Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Passover, Ramadan and Easter: How to celebrate without leaving home

Passover, Ramadan and Easter: How to celebrate without leaving home

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Passover, Ramadan and Easter: How to celebrate without leaving home

Passover, Ramadan and Easter: How to celebrate without leaving home

How to celebrate some of the most important religious celebrations of the year digitally and safely

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maxwalden_

Max Walden RT @abdu: A number of key religious celebrations are coming up - Passover, Easter, Vaisakhi and Ramadan (month long). I would say to our a… 26 minutes ago

abdu

Abdu عبدالرحمن A number of key religious celebrations are coming up - Passover, Easter, Vaisakhi and Ramadan (month long). I woul… https://t.co/bJqGCwkGkc 30 minutes ago

eseniuzun

es🍒 RT @syramadad: We’re in it together, Even as we remain apart However you choose to celebrate: 🕍 Passover ⛪️ Easter 🕌 Ramadan Please #Sta… 37 minutes ago

YuliaLL3

Yulia LL RT @bbcworldservice: It’s Passover, Easter, Vaisakhi AND Ramadan this month – how can we celebrate when we can’t visit a place of worship?… 1 hour ago

drewberry13

drew hunter RT @AlexSoloCBC: Saskatchewan's CMHO Dr. Saqib Shahab speaking on Easter, Passover and Ramadan. "It is very critical that we minimize face-… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.