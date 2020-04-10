Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic Strains State EDD With Nearly 1 Million Unemployment Claims

The California Employment Development Department said Thursday it has now processed nearly one million claims since the beginning of March and KPIX 5 is learning that a lot of people are still having problems getting through.

Juliette Goodrich reports.

(4-9-20)

