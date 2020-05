Dashcam footage exposes careless Pennsylvania truck driver veering Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published on April 10, 2020 Dashcam footage exposes careless Pennsylvania truck driver veering Dashcam footage reveals how a careless truck driver in Pennsylvania aimlessly veers between white and yellow lines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dashcam footage exposes careless Pennsylvania truck driver veering Dashcam footage reveals how a careless truck driver in Pennsylvania aimlessly veers between white and yellow lines. Shot on April 09, the driver appears to not be watching the road as he veers between white and yellow lines, potentially causing harm to other drivers.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Driver narrowly avoids smashed windscreen from flying debris in Canada



Dramatic footage from a highway close to Ottawa, Ontario shows how flying debris from out of nowhere nearly smashes the windscreen of the filmer. Captured on April 25, dashcam footage from Brandon.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago Motorcycle rider flings himself and passenger to the ground to avoid head-on collision



A motorcycle rider had to fling himself and his passenger to the ground when a careless driver pulled out from a side road. The man and his partner were riding along the country road to the Amphawa.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago