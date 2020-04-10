Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Korea kicks off voting in masks and gloves

South Korea kicks off voting in masks and gloves

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
South Korea kicks off voting in masks and gloves

South Korea kicks off voting in masks and gloves

With plastic gloves and hand sanitizer for everyone, South Korea showed how the country is conducting parliamentary election in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Ryan Brooks reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

South Korea kicks off voting in masks and gloves

Face masks mandatory.

Plus - plastic gloves, and sanitize before you cast your vote.

South Korea kicked off early voting for its parliamentary elections on Friday (April 10).

And they're the first elections to open among countries hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 22-YEAR-OLD VOTER FROM DAEJEON, KIM JU-YEON, SAYING: "It was a little uncomfortable since I had to put on plastic (gloves), but because you've got to vote, it was reassuring." The election itself is actually five days away but officials are hoping people will take advantage of the option to vote early in thousands of stations across the country.

And in doing so reduce crowding at polling stations next Wednesday (April 15) Those open on Friday were disinfected - and anyone whose temperature was too high - were directed to special booths.

Eight polling stations have also been set up specifically for more than 3,000 coronavirus patients getting treatment as well as hundreds more medical staff.

South Korea once had the largest number of COVID-19 cases outside of China.

But infections are down after widespread testing and social distancing.

On Friday it only reported 27 new cases- and the city of Daegu, once the biggest epicenter outside Wuhan - reported zero.

The success of South Korea's fierce battle against the virus - may translate into a boost for President Moon Jae-in and his ruling party.

He cast his ballot early in front of cameras on Friday.

Before the outbreak his ratings were battered by a stagnant economy, but a recent poll showed his party's approval rating had jumped by 15 percent.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

tayoori009

Joshua Ting RT @ChannelNewsAsia: South Korean COVID-19 patients vote as parliamentary election kicks off https://t.co/uWcqs1ae2i https://t.co/Md0ZUppGFA 2 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA South Korean COVID-19 patients vote as parliamentary election kicks off https://t.co/uWcqs1ae2i https://t.co/Md0ZUppGFA 3 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut South Korean COVID-19 patients vote as parliamentary election kicks off https://t.co/xrS3rVC5Nx https://t.co/H9u0lTHIYo 3 hours ago

bdnews24com

bdnews24.com Early voting in South Korea's parliamentary election kicked off on Friday, with coronavirus patients casting ballot… https://t.co/Yibcf6S2y5 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.