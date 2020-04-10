Global  

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty and wife expected baby girl

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty and wife expected baby girl

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty and wife expected baby girl

Another Vegas Born baby is coming to this world, courtesy of Max Pacioretty, of the Golden Knights, and his wife.

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty and wife expected baby girl

PACIORETTY" AND HIS WIFE..THE FAMILY WILL BE WELCOMINGTHEIR FIRST BABY GIRL SOON..THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS TWEETED OUTTHIS GENDER REVEAL VIDEO...AS YOU CAN SEE..ALL FOUR PACIORETTY BOYS WEREWEARING "BIG BRO" T-SHIRTS..CONGRATULATIONS TO THEPACIORETTY'S!

WE'LL BE RIGHTBACK..LOWS WILL DIP BACK INTO THE 40SAHEAD OF FRIDAY MORNING UNDER




