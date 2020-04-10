Global  

Ariana Grande defends Florence Pugh over Zach Braff romance

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Ariana Grande has defended Florence Pugh after she slammed trolls for sending her abuse over her romance with Zach Braff.

