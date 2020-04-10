Daisy Shah On Refusing Salman Khan's Bodyguard, His Emotional Appeal, TROLLS LIVE Chat

Daisy Shah in an exclusive interaction with Ashish Tiwari Of Bollywood Now, reveals that Salman has offered her role in the film Bodyguard but she refused, later on, Salman offered her Jai Ho and she was paired opposite him.

Daisy also reacts to Salman khan's emotional appeal and his foreign tour cancellation.

Recently became the target of the trolls and guess what?

Instead of ignoring them, the actress gave them a benefiting reply.

Watch the Video