Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daisy Shah On Refusing Salman Khan's Bodyguard, His Emotional Appeal, TROLLS LIVE Chat

Daisy Shah On Refusing Salman Khan's Bodyguard, His Emotional Appeal, TROLLS LIVE Chat

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 06:47s - Published
Daisy Shah On Refusing Salman Khan's Bodyguard, His Emotional Appeal, TROLLS LIVE Chat

Daisy Shah On Refusing Salman Khan's Bodyguard, His Emotional Appeal, TROLLS LIVE Chat

Daisy Shah in an exclusive interaction with Ashish Tiwari Of Bollywood Now, reveals that Salman has offered her role in the film Bodyguard but she refused, later on, Salman offered her Jai Ho and she was paired opposite him.

Daisy also reacts to Salman khan's emotional appeal and his foreign tour cancellation.

Recently became the target of the trolls and guess what?

Instead of ignoring them, the actress gave them a benefiting reply.

Watch the Video

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.