Buddhist monks in Thailand make disinfecting tunnel

Buddhist monks build a sanitising tunnel on April 09 to disinfect worshippers entering their temple and help to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders at the Wat San Sai Ton Kok temple in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, are expecting locals to flock there during the Songkran new year event from April 13 to April 15.

They were worried that more visitors could lead cases of the COVID-19 infection spreading.

The temple decided to reduce the risks by setting up a disinfectant tunnel at the temple gate.

Village chief Arnon Chairak said that although the Songkran festival celebrations were cancelled, many devotees would still attend temples to pray.

He said: "The Songkran new year has more significance than just the festival as every year, Buddhist followers will attend temples.

"Even though the festival is cancelled, we still expect many Buddhists to come to the temple to pray and give donations, so we need to be prepared.

"We will need strict measures to keep the monks and the residents safe from COVID-19.

"Every visitor will have to enter the temple through the disinfecting tunnel and they have to wear the face mask otherwise they will not be welcome here."