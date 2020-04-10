Freelancer Gets Empty Unemployment Debit Card Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:32s - Published now Freelancer Gets Empty Unemployment Debit Card Kyle Bice said he received a debit card in the mail from the state that he thought would be filled with money – but there was nothing in it. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this