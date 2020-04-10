Global  

Public urged to stay home despite warm weather

Public urged to stay home despite warm weather

Public urged to stay home despite warm weather

Ministers urge members of the public to stay at home during the Easter weekend as the country is set to enjoy warm weather over the bank holiday.

The plea comes as Boris Johnson is said to be on the road to recovery after three nights in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital.

